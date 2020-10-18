The Batman Set Photo Hints That Wonder Woman Exists In Pattinson’s Universe

Despite being shut down twice as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, with the first instance leading to a six-month hiatus as the entire industry went into hibernation and the second coming after leading man Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, ever since cameras started rolling again on The Batman, there’s been a massive amount of set photos making their way online.

Director Matt Reeves got ahead of the game and released the first official look at Pattinson in costume before grainy images started doing the rounds, and sure enough, it didn’t take long before we got our first glimpse at the Batsuit. Now that production is back in full swing, we’ve seen plenty of shots of the cast and crew hard at work, including the Dark Knight himself in familiar surroundings lurking on the rooftops of Gotham.

The most interesting image, though, was that of an extra dressed in a low rent Superman costume, which would seem to confirm that the Man of Steel exists in the same narrative space as The Batman. A further picture from the same scene has now revealed a Wonder Woman outfit as well, doubling down on the possibility that the Caped Crusader isn’t the only superhero in Reeves’ corner of the franchise.

Expecting cameos from any members of the Justice League is incredibly wishful thinking, but the confirmation that Superman and Wonder Woman are established enough within The Batman‘s universe to get their own Halloween costumes creates the possibility that we might be introduced to more recognizable superheroes somewhere down the line, especially with the DCEU’s multiverse set to create almost infinite storytelling possibilities as to who can show up where.