Ever since Warner Bros. brought us our first look at Robert Pattinson in costume for The Batman the other week, the internet has been awash with opinions on the Batsuit and if it works or not. Some fans were more than happy with it, while others weren’t terribly impressed, with some already wishing for the days of Ben Affleck’s hulking Dark Knight and even a few less than flattering comparisons to Adam West’s camp classic TV series.

The fact that this reveal has generated so much discussion shows just how much anticipation there is building up around The Batman. And as one of the most iconic superheroes ever and the star of tons of mega blockbusters over the years, director Matt Reeves and his team no doubt know exactly the kind of task that’s been placed upon them. As such, we trust that they’ve nailed the Batsuit and are already intrigued with the brief teaser we’ve been given.

But now, thanks to some set photos – seen down below – we have our first look at the costume in full. And while these aren’t as good as official stills, they do offer a much better glimpse of the costume than we got in that dimly lit, carefully edited reveal video that Warner Bros. put out the other week.

The Batman Set Photos Reveal First Look At Robert Pattinson's Full Batsuit 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not bad, right? Personally, I really dug what Affleck wore when he was in the role. The Dark Knight Returns vibe it had was great and it was cool to see how massive it made Batman look. But one of the best things about the Caped Crusader is that his core design is constantly being reinterpreted and we always get something fresh and different.

At the moment, it’s still a bit too early to be passing a final judgement on the costume that Pattinson’s got on, but so far it seems to suit Reeves’ take on the character and where he’s at at this point in his career. Though with these set photos now beginning to leak out, let’s hope that Warner Bros. give us another official look at it sooner rather than later.