The Dark Knight Lurks In The Shadows In New Batman Set Photos

Things are moving full steam ahead on The Batman now that shooting has resumed following a second Coronavirus-related shutdown, unless of course you believe the rumors that the entire thing was fabricated to cover up the fact that star Robert Pattinson returned to the set out of shape, much to the chagrin of director Matt Reeves.

Ever since cameras started rolling again, a deluge of set photos have been making their way online that have shown the vast majority of the cast’s major players, including a first look at John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone. The scenes in question appear to be part of the funeral sequence that was glimpsed in the phenomenal first trailer, although the title hero has since been spied in further shots that depict Pattinson’s stunt doubles gearing up for action.

The latest batch of images see the Dark Knight in familiar territory, lurking among the shadows on Gotham City’s rooftops as he keeps a watchful eye on the streets, and you can check them out below.

Online conspiracy theorists will no doubt read far too much into the fact that none of the recent images of Batman in costume have featured Pattinson under the cape and cowl, but there are very few actors in any big superhero franchise that do the majority of their own stunts, especially when it comes to being strapped into a wire rig and hoisted to the top of a very tall building.

In any case, based on the footage we’ve seen so far, The Batman is shaping up very nicely, and the only bad news is that it was recently delayed again and we won’t be able to see the finished product until March 2022.