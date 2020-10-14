New Batman Set Photo Features Another Look At The Batsuit

After being shut down for a second time following Robert Pattinson’s positive COVID-19 test, production on The Batman is now back underway and shooting looks to be in full swing based on the sheer volume of set photos that have been arriving online over the last few days. We’ve seen Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone, Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle and even an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Osawald Cobblepot, but so far, Gotham’s resident vigilante hasn’t been glimpsed in full costume.

That’s all changed now, though, as a new set image reveals that the Dark Knight himself is getting back into the groove of beating criminals to a pulp with his bare hands. An interesting note, however, and one that could generate plenty of chatter among internet conspiracy theorists, is that it isn’t Pattinson that’s under the cape and cowl in the latest image, but one of his stunt doubles, as you can see below.

As you may be aware, there’s been a lot of speculation this week surrounding Robert Pattinson’s return to the set of The Batman. The more outlandish rumors are claiming that the entire COVID-19 thing was a hoax to divert attention away from the fact that the former Twilight star had been sent home after turning up in a physical condition that visibly shocked director Matt Reeves.

Whether there’s any truth to the deluge of reports or not, the fact remains that hardly any actor with the notable exception of Tom Cruise does all of their own stunts anyway, and that’s precisely why the doubles are hired. In fact, in the comic book genre, it’s even easier to hide the seams when such heavy costuming is involved, not to mention the obvious insurance issues that come with putting the stars through the physical wringer.