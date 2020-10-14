The Batman Set Photos Reveal Classic Catwoman Costume Callback

The Batman took to filming in the heart of Liverpool in the UK this week, meaning we’ve got a glut of new set photos from the location shoot which give us our best looks yet at many of the movie’s main players. We’ve seen Robert Pattinson with his emo Bruce Wayne hair, Colin Farrell completely unrecognizable under his Penguin makeup and fat suit, and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone. Fans are also going gaga over Zoe Kravitz looking runway worthy as Selina Kyle.

The scene being shot involves many of Gotham’s most notable residents, like Falcone, Wayne and Oswald Cobblepot, attending a funeral. Selina is also there, apparently on the arm of Falcone. Kravitz was snapped wearing a high fashion coat and hat, but fans have also noted the importance of her leather boots. On closer inspection, they seem to be a deliberate homage to those worn by Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992’s Batman Returns.

Of course, there was already a Batman Returns vibe to these latest set photos before we noticed Kravitz’s footwear. Pics that surfaced yesterday showed Bruce, Selina and Oswald in conversation, which reminded us that the last time these three characters all appeared in the same film was the 1992 sequel starring Michael Keaton. What with Keaton being set to reprise his take on the Dark Knight in 2022’s The Flash, Returns is suddenly weirdly relevant again across the board.

Kravitz has previously revealed that she met Pfeiffer shortly after she was announced to be playing Catwoman, with the veteran actress sweeping her up in a hug and telling her: “You’re going to be great.” Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway have also supported Kravitz’s casting, sending her messages on social media. It seems the Catwomen like to stick together, then.

Following the latest delay, The Batman is now due to swoop into cinemas on March 4th, 2022. In the meantime, you can bet that we’ll keep ourselves occupied by overanalyzing every set pic that comes our way.