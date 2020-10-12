The Batman Set Pic Reveals New Look For Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle

The Batman is filming a major sequence in the heart of Liverpool in the UK this week, which means that we’re getting an influx of fresh set photos revealing new looks at a bevy of the movie’s characters. We’ve already got our first glimpse at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne since production resumed, along with a video of John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and now, an additional pic presents Zoe Kravitz looking glamorous as Selina Kyle.

The major sequence in question features many of the film’s central players attending a funeral service for Rupert Penry-Jones’ character, presumed to be one of Gotham’s elite killed off by the Riddler. In the photo in the gallery below, courtesy of Just Jared, Kravitz is seen leaving the funeral in a high fashion coat and hat. What’s perhaps most interesting, though, is that she’s on the arm of Falcone.

This seems to be yet another element of the story borrowed from seminal comic book arc The Long Halloween. In that tale, Selina manages to finagle herself into Falcone’s life in her civilian guise while secretly investigating his business at night as Catwoman. Fans have already spotted three scratches on Falcone’s right cheek in the photo as well, which matches the same injury he gets in The Long Halloween after Catwoman catches him with her claws.

The first trailer for the film, revealed at DC FanDome, unveiled Kravitz in her Catwoman outfit which, similar to Anne Hathaway’s version, is mostly a burglar’s catsuit, though the ends of her balaclava mask resemble two cat ears. This fits how with The Batman takes place at an early point in Bruce’s crime fighting career, and therefore early in Selina’s criminal days, too.

As of the latest – and hopefully last – delay, The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on March 4th, 2022.