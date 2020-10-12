Watch: The Batman Set Video Reveals First Look At John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone

Filming on The Batman continues in earnest in the UK, with the production moving into the heart of Liverpool this week to shoot a major funeral sequence. This has brought Robert Pattinson back out in the open, giving us our best look yet at his Bruce Wayne, and it’s also revealed our first glimpse at an iconic Gotham City rogue. Namely, mob boss Carmine Falcone, as played by John Turturro.

A set video snapped by a local fan was shared to Twitter this morning and it captures a brief few seconds during a take, where Falcone is seen to be descending a set of steps, presumably after the conclusion of the memorial service, surrounded by his entourage and talking to a woman on his right. It’s not an up-close look at how Turturro will appear in the role, but we can still see that he’s sporting grey hair, a dark suit and sunglasses.

Better look at Carmine Falcone mid-scene pic.twitter.com/E1ew3k5GEg — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷🎃 (@ljwr_) October 12, 2020

Even those not familiar with the comics will know of Falcone thanks to his prominent role in 2005’s Batman Begins, where he was played by Tom Wilkinson. John Doman also portrayed the gangster in TV’s Gotham. Essentially, if you want to explore the city’s seedy underbelly and criminal underground, then you have to factor in Falcone.

Director Matt Reeves has already revealed that The Batman will definitely be diving into the corruption of the Dark Knight’s hometown, so expect Falcone to be a significant player. Just as he is in The Long Halloween, the comic book storyline that we know is a big influence on Reeves’ film.

We’ve now got looks at four of the movie’s villains – Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler (albeit with his face covered) and Turturro’s Falcone. Those are all the ones who’ve been announced, but fans are wondering if there might be a secret antagonist or two waiting in the wings. Maybe Hush, or even the Joker?

Unfortunately, we probably won’t find out for a while, as The Batman was recently shuffled back another five months and is currently due to hit theaters on March 4th, 2022.