This week has been good to DC fans as we’ve received a glut of new set pics from filming on The Batman in the UK. Leaked photos have given us fresh looks at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Falcone and more. And now, another photo that’s come our way might seem innocuous at first glance, but it actually potentially contains a huge revelation about the movie’s universe: Superman lives.

As shared on Twitter, this image from The Batman‘s London set features a man in what’s unmistakably the hero’s costume. If you’re thinking this is no big deal and this is just some guy in cosplay, the tweeter who posted the pic confirmed that this mystery Supes is indeed part of the production and is one of the film’s extras. They infer that this means the movie contains a Halloween or costume party scene.

Here’s what they shared along with the photo:

Sooooo @SamMcTweets just sent me this pic. Sooooo this means two things one this is 100% a Halloween party And 2 DOES SUPERMAN F**KING EXIST IN THE REEVERSE!!!!!! Also btw this dude was on the extra’s bus and got into set. This ain’t a random dude.

New Batman Set Photo Hints That Superman Exists In Pattinson's Universe 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the bigger repercussion of this is that if someone is going to a party dressed as Superman, that must mean that the character exists in The Batman‘s universe. Not only that, but he’s already an established superhero even though Pattinson’s Dark Knight is just starting out. Depending on how Warner Bros. expands this corner of the franchise after the film, then, this could mean big things for this Earth and Battinson’s relationship with other heroes.

It doesn’t seem likely that the real Superman will appear in the pic, and this costumed guy will probably be just a brief easter egg on screen, but if that’s the case, then it’s an intriguing bit of worldbuilding for the universe that Matt Reeves is crafting with The Batman, which sits outside the DCEU. At least, until The Flash movie shakes up the multiverse in a big way.