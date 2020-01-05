The Batman Set Photos Tease A New Vision Of Gotham

With production now underway for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, set photos are starting to make their way online, offering an early glimpse of the Let Me In director’s vision for Gotham.

It’s been rumored for a while now that the upcoming film will take some inspiration from Batman: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1995, and so far, the set pics seem to back up this claim. Last month, for instance, we got a photo of a massive cathedral set surrounded by some retro-looking blimps, and just today, some images emerged of several vehicles that look like they came straight out of the ‘90s.

For starters, there’s the Gotham Action News van with a satellite dish on top. You can also spot a white and blue Gotham Police car, a van for Gotham Water and Power, and a red Tri Corner Cab. As for people, one pic shows a few police officers huddled together, suggesting that this could be the set for a crime scene, though the film’s biggest stars are nowhere to be seen.

Right now, we’re still waiting for that first photo of Robert Pattinson in his Batman costume, and it would also be nice to get a look at some of the movie’s many famous villains.

So far, we know that Zoe Kravitz will assume the role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, while Paul Dano has been cast as the Riddler. John Turturro is also on board as Carmine Falcon, while reports last year claimed that Colin Farrell was in talks to play the Penguin.

Expectations are currently high for The Batman, but we’ll find out if Reeves’ film lives up to the hype when it arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021.