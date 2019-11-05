Colin Farrell Being Eyed For Penguin Role In The Batman

Say hello to your new Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot.

Per Deadline, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have nominated Colin Farrell to play Gotham’s Penguin in The Batman, completing the trio of villains. Should the two parties arrive at a deal (today’s scoop warns that negotiations are still ongoing), Farrell will become the film’s third primary villain, joining a roster of talent which already includes Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Zoe Kravitz, who’s primed to slip into the guise of Selina Kyle (AKA Catwoman).

Truth be told, it’s been a busy few weeks for The Batman, as Reeves and his team finalize the casting process before filming can begin. Just this afternoon, for instance, we learned that Andy Serkis had clinched the coveted role of Alfred Pennyworth, Batman’s right-hand man. He’ll now follow in the footsteps of Jeremy Irons and the great Michael Caine, while we already know that Jeffrey Wright and Robert Pattinson have agreed to play Commissioner Gordon and Batman, respectively.

The addition of Farrell (again, assuming everything falls into place) marks the end of a long, meandering quest to find an actor suitable for the role of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot. At one point or another, Josh Gad, Nicholas Hoult, Seth Rogen and Toby Jones were all rumored for the Penguin, but it seems Warner Bros. has turned its attention to Farrell, whose recent credits include Dumbo, Widows, Roman J. Israel Esq, The Lobster and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

This is by no means the actor’s first dalliance with Hollywood’s superhero scene, either, having played the sharp-shooting Bullseye in the ill-fated Daredevil movie. For The Batman, he’ll take on a much more menacing role, and we’re hoping against hope that Farrell gets a shot at a Gotham mainstay.