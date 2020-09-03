The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Based on the numerous interviews he’s done since the franchise drew to a close almost a decade ago, it’s pretty clear to see that Robert Pattinson isn’t the biggest fan of The Twilight Saga. Sure, he’s thankful for the boost it gave his career and where it ultimately led him, but he’s also spent the last little while trying to distance himself as far as possible from the series.

Things have worked out pretty well for him in this regard, too, with the actor quickly becoming one of the most versatile and acclaimed young talents in the industry thanks to tackling a string of challenging roles across all different genres. Now, he’s back to making big budget studio blockbusters after having signed up to play the title character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And while things have been going smoothly for the movie so far, it just hit a major bump on the road.

Earlier today, we learned that a member of the production had tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Warner Bros. to halt the shoot. However, in a surprising turn of events, Variety now reports that it wasn’t a crew member who tested positive, as we had all thought. Rather, it was Pattinson himself.

First Look At Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne In The Batman

At the moment, we don’t know how sick the actor is, how long production will be grounded for or anything else surrounding the situation. Variety reached out to the star’s reps but haven’t heard back yet and the studio hasn’t followed up on their original statement, either, which read as follows:

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

Obviously, this is a pretty big deal. You have to imagine that a lot of precautions are being taken to prevent any of the cast and crew from getting the virus. Especially the main stars. So if Pattinson managed to somehow get sick, it makes you wonder just how safe movie sets really are even with all the preventative measures in place.

In any case, we can only hope that the actor is able to make a quick recovery and things get back on track for The Batman sooner rather than later.