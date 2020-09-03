The Batman Halts Production After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

The DC FanDome event certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to exciting reveals surrounding the DCEU’s upcoming slate of movies/TV shows, though the biggest talking point was arguably The Batman.

Sure, Dwayne Johnson revealed a lot of new information and concept art for Black Adam, and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad offered up a healthy amount of footage along with character posters and brand new images, but Matt Reeves’ upcoming take on the Dark Knight undoubtedly stole the show.

After all, fans were left with their jaws on the floor when the director surprisingly gave us a full-length teaser for The Batman, and with production now back underway, excitement is higher than ever for the film. Which makes it all the more disappointing to learn that the project has hit another bump in the road.

Warner Bros. announced today that one of the film’s crew members has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them to halt shooting yet again. Here’s what the studio shared in a statement released just a few hours ago:

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

As of this time, there’s no word on when things may fire back up again, or if this will result in any sort of significant delay, but it’s certainly discouraging to hear. Unfortunately, though, this is the new reality that we’re now dealing with and you can bet that The Batman won’t be the last film to be halted due to a cast or crew member getting sick with the coronavirus.

With any luck, this pause will only be a short one and things will be able to fire back up again soon. As mentioned above, the first trailer for the movie was simply stunning and it’d be a shame if it had to be delayed once more. Bat-fans have been waiting a long time for this one, after all, and with excitement currently through the roof, The Batman can’t get here quickly enough.