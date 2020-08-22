Watch: Black Adam Concept Trailer Debuts At DC FanDome And Looks Great

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. That’s what Dwayne Johnson’s been promising and now we’ve finally got our first look at the DCEU’s new biggest gun. The Rock has been attached to the role of Black Adam for the longest time, but this Saturday at DC FanDome, we at last got our first glimpse at him in character as the iconic anti-villain via the concept trailer above.

The Black Adam reveal was one of the most-hyped announcements going into this unique virtual event, preceded by Johnson sharing a teaser trailer for the unveiling on social media yesterday. That included a brief one-second flash of some concept artwork depicting The Rock’s Teth-Adam, in his familiar dark costume with lightning bolt insignia. Now, we have the full thing and while it’s still not as good as a live-action promo or official still, this art at least gives us a pretty solid idea of how the actor will appear in the role.

Of course, fans have always known that Johnson is the perfect choice to bring the ruler of Kahndaq to life, and this first look proves it. He looks like he’s walked straight off the comic book page, with the costume very faithfully adapted from the source material. In fact, it’s probably safe to say that Black Adam will no doubt go down as one of The Rock’s most iconic roles.

The film was supposed to shoot this past summer, to make its scheduled release date next Christmas, but obviously that couldn’t happen with the pandemic. Instead, filming is due to start possibly as soon as next month, though it’s unclear when it’ll now be hitting theaters. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, casting is still underway, but we know that Adam will be facing off against Hawkman and the Justice Society of America, who are expected to be played by a variety of familiar faces.

Be sure to share your thoughts about this first look at Black Adam in the comments section down below and stay tuned to DC FanDome for more.