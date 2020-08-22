Watch: Dwayne Johnson Shares First Black Adam Teaser

Black Adam has been on his way to the big screen for the longest time, as Dwayne Johnson has been attached to the role ever since 2014. Due to ever-evolving plans at DC and The Rock’s busy schedule, however, we’ve yet to see the anti-villain appear in the DCEU. But Adam is finally about to make his impact on the franchise in his very own movie, as directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. And now, at long last, we have a very tantalizing, and very brief look at Johnson in character as the ruler of Kahndaq.

The below sneak peek at The Rock in costume as Teth-Adam was revealed on his Instagram page tonight, ahead of what’ll no doubt be an even meatier reveal tomorrow at DC FanDome. It’s not much, but it does serve as one of the few pieces of promo material we’ve seen from the movie and teases how Johnson will look in the titular role.

Pretty cool, right? Though Adam is traditionally Shazam’s nemesis, don’t expect him to battle Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson in Black Adam, as their face-off is being saved for Shazam! 3. Instead, the Justice Society of America will be introduced into the DCEU as his heroic foils for the movie. Hawkman is expected to be depicted as the leader of the team, with Warner Bros. looking for a big name to go toe-to-toe with The Rock. Ryan Reynolds was rumored, but the Deadpool star has officially ruled himself out of the race.

The film was supposed to start shooting this summer, but obviously that wasn’t possible due to the pandemic. Now, shooting won’t start until early 2021. Johnson has been keeping himself in super shape, though – shocking no one – so we’ve already got a feel for how huge he’s going to be in the role.

Get ready, guys – Black Adam is finally coming.