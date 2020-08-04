Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Responds To Ryan Reynolds’ Black Adam Tweet

Ryan Reynolds has been quite active on social media recently, what with his own edit of the Reynolds Cut of Green Lantern, which includes some interesting cameo choices, and also addressing all those casting rumors in typical Reynolds fashion.

I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Of course, the actor has long been rumored to reprise his role as Green Lantern in the Synder Cut of Justice League, which he alludes to in the tweet. He even adds to that by not only saying that he isn’t playing Hawkman in the Black Adam movie but also by roping in Black Adam himself, tweeting at The Rock. And the fun doesn’t stop there, because Dwayne Johnson has now decided to reply to Reynolds.

The Jumanji star gets equally creative in his post, too, by proclaiming with some finality that: “You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that.” He then proceeds to name-drop Reynolds’ other roles, including Deadpool and Green Lantern, and for good measure throws in a Kevin Hart jab.

You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2020

Honestly, we can’t wait to see where this goes once Hart steps in with a response. After all, the Johnson-Hart mock rivalry has always resulted in some hilarious outcomes. Plus, this time Reynolds is also part of the mix, so this could very well be a legendary thread if they all continue to play along.

While we might not get both Johnson and Reynolds in Black Adam, the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice will give us that pairing instead, so that’s something to look forward to. Not to mention that the duo are expected to reunite for Hobbs & Shaw 2 as well. So even though they may not be crossing paths in the DCEU, it seems they’ll be sharing the screen on at least a couple more occasions in the near future.