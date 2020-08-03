Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Eyed For DCEU Role In The Rock’s Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson is finally coming to the DCEU in Black Adam. Though the ruler of Kahndaq is usually the nemesis of Shazam, Zachary Levi won’t be showing up in the movie and instead he’ll be facing off against the Justice Society of America. In particular, Golden Age hero Carter Hall AKA Hawkman will be Teth-Adam’s main foe in the film. Warner Bros. will have to find someone who can go toe-to-toe with The Rock, then, in terms of both acting chops and star power.

Who they may choose for the part is still unknown, but a new name that’s being attached to the role definitely would tick those boxes. The Cultured Nerd has reported some eye-opening news about Black Adam today, as they say that WB is looking at Ryan Reynolds to become the DCEU’s Hawkman. The outlet writes that the Deadpool star is currently the studio’s number one pick for the part. However, they note that the Canadian actor’s busy schedule could pose a problem with him accepting it.

DC is apparently casting their net wide for Hawkman, as TCN also lists two other actors you wouldn’t necessarily say are “Reynolds types” – Charlie Hunnam and Michael B. Jordan. Intriguingly, it’s said that the studio’s original choice was Vin Diesel, but the Fast & Furious icon allegedly ruled himself out of the running due to his famed feud with Johnson. In contrast, Johnson and Reynolds seem to have a good partnership. They’ll be seen starring together – opposite another DC star, Gal Gadot – in Netflix’s upcoming Red Notice, and Reynolds will have a bigger role in Hobbs & Shaw 2 as well.

Though this is news that will likely cause a lot of excitement, it’s worth holding off on getting hyped for it just yet. It would be satisfying for fans to have Reynolds return to the DC universe and redeem himself for Green Lantern, but who knows if such a big casting coup like this one will actually materialize?

Tell us, though, would you like to see Ryan Reynolds play Hawkman in Black Adam, currently scheduled for 2021? Fly over to the comments section and have your say.