Watch: The Suicide Squad Promo Teases James Gunn’s Wacky Sequel

Task Force X are returning to theaters for the first time in what will be five years in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. In a bid to avoid the same mistakes as 2016’s first movie featuring the brood of bad guys, though, DC hired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn to helm this sequel/reboot. Fans have been waiting patiently – and not so patiently – to get their first glimpse at the film since production wrapped earlier this year and now, at last, it’s arrived.

As part of WB’s DC FanDome virtual event extravaganza, the first promo for The Suicide Squad has hit the net, giving us a flavor of what’s to come in the next-but-one DCEU flick. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is obviously the star of the show yet again, but she’s joined by a bunch of franchise newcomers here – including Idris Elba and John Cena – who look to be great additions to the Squad.

Of the original cast, only Robbie, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller are returning. Instead, Gunn has elected to stuff his film full of A-list stars, and he’s promised that not all of them will survive until the end of the runtime. David Dastmalchian is Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher 2, Steve Agee is the voice of King Shark and don’t forget the likes of Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, Michael Rooker and Taika Waititi, too, among others.

James Gunn Reveals New Logo For The Suicide Squad 1 of 5

Infamously, Warner Bros. took creative control away from David Ayer on Suicide Squad, resulting in the ever-growing #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement. Gunn has confirmed, however, that the studio left him alone to do whatever he wanted on this one. Ayer has given the sequel his blessing, though, so there’s no hard feelings between the two filmmakers.

But tell us, has this promo got you hyped for The Suicide Squad‘s arrival in a year’s time, on August 6th, 2021? Let us know in the comments section below.