James Gunn Reveals Full Cast Of Characters For The Suicide Squad

While news from DC FanDome is expected to come in thick and fast all weekend, some pretty juicy stuff is already beginning to trickle out. From a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 to the reveal of the new Batman game, there’s been lots for fans to feast on and we’re not even halfway through the event yet.

Currently, the panel for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is underway and to kick things off, the director finally revealed the full cast of characters and who’ll be playing them. Of course, the returning actors – like Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, among others, are portraying the same roles. But as for the rest, here’s which actors you can expect to see in the film and what characters they’ll be bringing to life:

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

John Cena as Peacemaker

David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2

Steve Agee as King Shark

Nathan Fillion as TDK

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Flula Borg as Javelin

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Michael Rooker as Savant

Pete Davidson as Blackguard

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

Alice Braga as Sol Soria

Storm Reid as Tyla, Bloodsport’s daughter

Juan Diego Botto as General Luna

Joaquín Cosío as Major General Suarez

As you can see, most of these roles were exactly who the fans had been predicting the film’s newcomers would play. But there are also a few surprises, like Idris Elba as Bloodsport and Michael Rooker as Savant. Nevertheless, it’s an eclectic mix of characters and we can’t wait to see them in action.

With DC FanDome now well underway, we’re eager to learn more about how Gunn will juggle the picture’s large cast of anti-heroes and should be receiving more info on just that very soon. For now, though, feel free to let us know your early thoughts on The Suicide Squad and stay tuned for further updates ahead of its release next year, on August 6th, 2021.