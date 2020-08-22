James Gunn Reveals Full Cast Of Characters For The Suicide Squad
While news from DC FanDome is expected to come in thick and fast all weekend, some pretty juicy stuff is already beginning to trickle out. From a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 to the reveal of the new Batman game, there’s been lots for fans to feast on and we’re not even halfway through the event yet.
Currently, the panel for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is underway and to kick things off, the director finally revealed the full cast of characters and who’ll be playing them. Of course, the returning actors – like Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, among others, are portraying the same roles. But as for the rest, here’s which actors you can expect to see in the film and what characters they’ll be bringing to life:
- Idris Elba as Bloodsport
- John Cena as Peacemaker
- David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man
- Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2
- Steve Agee as King Shark
- Nathan Fillion as TDK
- Mayling Ng as Mongal
- Flula Borg as Javelin
- Sean Gunn as Weasel
- Michael Rooker as Savant
- Pete Davidson as Blackguard
- Peter Capaldi as The Thinker
- Alice Braga as Sol Soria
- Storm Reid as Tyla, Bloodsport’s daughter
- Juan Diego Botto as General Luna
- Joaquín Cosío as Major General Suarez
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
As you can see, most of these roles were exactly who the fans had been predicting the film’s newcomers would play. But there are also a few surprises, like Idris Elba as Bloodsport and Michael Rooker as Savant. Nevertheless, it’s an eclectic mix of characters and we can’t wait to see them in action.
With DC FanDome now well underway, we’re eager to learn more about how Gunn will juggle the picture’s large cast of anti-heroes and should be receiving more info on just that very soon. For now, though, feel free to let us know your early thoughts on The Suicide Squad and stay tuned for further updates ahead of its release next year, on August 6th, 2021.
Source: ScreenRant
Comments