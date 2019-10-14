Batman V Superman’s Jesse Eisenberg Addresses His Future As Lex Luthor

Despite how we all continue using the phrase “DC Extended Universe” when discussing live action films based on DC Comics properties, it’s not exactly the most appropriate description anymore. After all, even though Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa are still going strong as Wonder Woman and Aquaman, respectively, Robert Pattinson has replaced Ben Affleck as Batman and so, too, shall his supporting players be recast. And with a standalone flick like Joker becoming such a hit, the DC brand likely isn’t as concerned about continuity as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Similar to how Batman’s world is being rebuilt from the ground up, we’re expecting likewise for Superman’s. In other words, if Henry Cavill’s days as Big Blue are behind him, then odds are we’ve seen the last of Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

Speaking of Eisenberg, who played Luthor in both Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League, he was recently asked by Comic Book Movie what his future as Lex entails while doing press rounds for Zombieland: Double Tap. Co-star Woody Harrelson first began speaking of his work as Carnage in the Venom franchise, before Eisenberg finished the thought with this:

“Different venues. I will say, quite confidently, different venues. His will be, like, kind of a movie that people go to and mine will be in my living room that people occasionally go to but mostly one at a time.”

By that, I think Jesse is saying that there’s more to come with Harrelson’s Carnage in cinemas, but the only way you’re going to see his take on Lex Luthor is by watching previously existing films within the comfort of your own home.

Actually, it wasn’t that long ago when Eisenberg himself found out that Justice League 2 isn’t happening, so perhaps he’s starting to come to grips with that and is ready to move on to other roles. Either way, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice remains a cult favorite in some DC circles, so at least he’s forever secured his place in the pantheon of villains.