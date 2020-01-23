The Batman Writer Signs On For Upcoming Mega Man Movie

You’d be forgiven for believing as such, given near-total radio silence concerning the film, but 20th Century Fox’s Mega Man movie is still very much alive.

The video game series, which established itself as a tough-as-nails action-platformer in the late 80s on Nintendo’s NES, remains one of the most popular video game franchises to this day, with countless sequels and crossovers under its belt. With a global fan base consisting of multiple generations, Capcom announced back in 2018 that, like Resident Evil, it was pursuing a live-action Mega Man film. 20th Century Fox subsequently confirmed its involvement in the project and… well, we’ve heard little else besides since.

Late last year, Capcom confirmed that the adaptation was still very much in the works, though was unable to confirm even a general release window. A number of writers and directors – including Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman – have been attached to the movie in the past, of course, but according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, it appears as if a new scribe has joined – or maybe even replaced – the team.

According to the site, writer of Warner Bros.’ upcoming The Batman, Mattson Tomlin, is now on board to pen Mega Man‘s script, though no mention of either Joost or Schulman is made, so it remains to be seen if either individual is still part of the project. In addition to Tomlin’s involvement, THR states that production company Chernin Entertainment (Planet of the Apes, Oblivion, Exodus: Gods and Kings) will oversee the film’s development.

None of today’s revelations will help Mega Man fans learn in any more detail when the blue bomber is likely to make his debut on the big screen, of course, but it’s at least reassuring to see that some form of progress is being made. Fingers crossed that Chernin has something to show in the near future.