The Batman’s Robert Pattinson And Matt Reeves Reportedly Hate Each Other

The dilemma of dealing with a fanbase that’s invested in an iconic comic book character is one that many actors have had to face. It’s hardly surprising, then, that The Batman star Robert Pattinson, who’s going to bring the titular hero to life in Matt Reeves’ origin film, is receiving a lot of backlash at the moment.

Then again, the decision to cast the Twilight actor was always going to be controversial. True, Pattinson has proved his talent time and again since playing the edgy vampire Edward Cullen, with some absolutely terrific turns in recent indie films. But a lot of people still won’t accept him as the new Dark Knight.

Of course, not helping matters is the constant rumors of behind the scenes troubles on The Batman, with many, many reports having highlighted clashes between Pattinson and Reeves. The latest comes from insider Grace Randolph, who claims that the two really didn’t get along and pretty much hate each other at this stage.

Leaked Batman Promo Poster Shows Off The Batsuit And Batarang 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, the tipster shared the following:

“I did hear that it’s true, that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are not friends. I heard it was to an alarming extent that they are not friends. But I can’t believe they would be so against each other that they would endanger this franchise. So let’s just see what happens. But it’s funny to me that Matt Reeves is all in on Batman, yet he and his star pretty much hate each other.”

Obviously, the word of one insider shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but again, this is far from the first we’re hearing about Reeves and Pattinson’s clashes on the set of The Batman and while it’s unlikely that all the rumors are 100% true, you know what they say, where there’s smoke there’s fire.

Of course, none of this is means that the movie will end up being a complete disaster, and the first teaser trailer for it was actually hugely impressive and promising. But we’ll find out for sure how things turned out when the Dark Knight swoops into theaters again on March 4th, 2022.