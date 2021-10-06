Batmen Ben Affleck And Michael Keaton Will Act Together In The Flash Movie

Have you ever wondered what Michael Keaton’s version of Batman would say to a different version of himself? Wonder no longer because according to Giant Freakin Robot, Ben Affleck and Keaton are going to be in scenes together in the upcoming movie The Flash.

Keaton is the star of the 80s blockbuster movie about the world’s greatest detective and its 1992 follow-up Batman Returns. Both movies hold a special place in fans’ hearts.

Affleck, for his part, plays the Dark Knight in Batman V Superman, the Justice League, and Suicide Squad.

While the nature of their meeting is still unknown, The Flash’s Ezra Miller has the ability to travel through time, so that’s probably how he’ll join the two Batmen. The concept of Flash’s speed being so fast he can teleport to different realities was teased in Batman V Superman.

The 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie featured a similar plot device, with different versions of Spider-Man meeting up at a critical place in time to stop a villainous plot.

In a recent interview with Jake’s Takes, Keaton revealed that returning to one of his most well-known roles felt “shockingly normal” and that it was “weird” how it felt so familiar.

He said his first days on the set prompted a ton of memories and he said that “you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories [return].”

The Flash is slated as Affleck’s last go around as the caped crusader. He was at one point all set to direct and star in his own Batman vehicle, but he bowed out earlier this year, saying that filming Justice League reshoots made him feel like he was suffering. He also suffered a public relapse into alcoholism.

Robert Pattinson is all set to pick up the cowl and the cape for the upcoming reprisal The Batman, set for a March 4, 2022 release date. The Flash is slated for a November 2022 release.