There were countless theories making the rounds in the buildup to Avengers: Endgame about how the Snap could potentially be reversed and who would end up coming out of the movie alive, but most people seemed to be in agreement that Iron Man would play a pivotal role in finally vanquishing the threat of Thanos.

Tony Stark had been the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, and the vast majority of the big plot developments were connected to him in some way. Tony was both the driving force and soul of the entire franchise, so you knew that he’d be the one to save the universe in the end. That being said, it still came as a shock when he made the ultimate sacrifice to defeat the Mad Titan, cementing his arc from self-centered weapons magnate to selfless hero in the process.

An epic new fan poster from ABGrafix now pays tribute to Iron Man’s defiant last stand against Thanos, and you can check out the stunning artwork for yourself down below.

Everything ran through Tony Stark, from his father Howard being involved in the creation of Captain America back in World War II to the Stark Industries chief returning to join the Avengers in the hopes that he could save the life of his protege Peter Parker. Robert Downey Jr. has left behind a legacy that can only be compared to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in terms of longevity and impact on the genre, and departing on his own terms in Avengers: Endgame while harking back to end of his first solo movie at the same time was a fitting way for Iron Man to go out on his sword.