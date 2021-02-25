Beavis And Butt-Head Fans Are Freaking Out Over The New Movie

Beavis and Butt-Head will never die. The pair have been giggling sociopathic idiots since 1992 and remain so to this day. They were revived for a single season in 2011 and now are back for two more, the first of which will air on Comedy Central in late 2021. In these upcoming episodes Beavis and Butt-Head will deal with “a whole new Gen Z world” in stories designed to appeal to new and old fans alike. But now Beavis and Butt-Head are going one further, as news has just broken that they’re also getting a new movie that’ll air on Paramount+.

This will be their second cinematic outing after 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. This surprised pretty much everyone on its original release by not only picking up rave reviews from critics (many of whom had never seen the MTV show) but also becoming a sizeable hit, scoring the highest December box office opening in history at that time and going on to be a high-seller on home video. Creator Mike Judge has repeatedly said he’d like them to have another feature-length adventure and it seems as if he’s finally gotten his wish.

Fans of the characters are over the moon at the news. Here’s a taste of how it’s going down on social media:

It remains unknown when we’ll see the new movie, though it could be a way off yet. First out of the gate will be the new season on Comedy Central and if that’s due this year, then we might see the film release in 2022 or at the latest in early 2023. While some have their doubts that the show’s toilet humor, bizarre plotlines and general anarchic tone will land in 2021 I reckon Beavis and Butt-Head could be just what society needs right now.

More on this as we hear it.