New Beavis And Butt-Head Movie Headed Straight To Streaming

With Paramount Plus launching next week, the studio has revealed the bevy of exciting exclusive content that’s coming to the latest streaming platform to join the race. They’re developing a Paranormal Activity reboot, a Pet Sematary prequel and a massive expansion of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. There’s even a Frasier revival in the works. And speaking of iconic 90s TV shows, Paramount has also announced that a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie is on the way, too.

As part of Paramount Plus’ exclusive comedy lineup, which includes The Weekly Show With Trevor Noah and a new season of Inside Amy Schumer, creator Mike Judge is working on a feature film for his legendary animated duo. This project is in addition to the revival that Comedy Central ordered last year, which King of the Hill veteran Judge – who also voices both characters – is likewise helming.

Beavis and Butt-Head were MTV’s crowning jewel back in the day, with the show running for seven seasons from 1992-1997. This Paramount Plus film will be their second feature-length outing, following 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which dropped amidst the height of the pair’s popularity. Of couese, a previous revival occurred on Comedy Central in 2011, but it was cancelled after just 22 episodes due to dwindling ratings.

Don’t worry, though, as that’s not going to happen this time around. The network has already ordered two seasons of the second revival series and the addition of a sequel movie suggests that the studio’s committed to relaunching the characters for the long-term. The new projects are expected to retain the premise of the original – following Beavis and Butt-Head as they cause havoc at school and criticize contemporary pop culture from their couch – but just update the setting to the 2020s.

