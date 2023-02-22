Before DC, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ star auditioned for one of Marvel’s biggest roles

Whether DC fans care to admit it or not, one cinematic superhero franchise is bigger than the other in 2023, and has been so for over a decade. As such, budding actors with an interest in appearing in the most popular movies in the world may tend to shoot for Marvel first, which is what Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Grace Caroline Currey did.

In an interview with The Direct, the actress who is reprising her role as Mary in the Shazam! Sequel revealed that had first auditioned to be the X-Men’s Jean Grey, a role which ultimately ended up going to Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner in X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix:

“You know, I auditioned for X-Men back in the day for Jean Gray. Yeah, to play young Jean Gray, which Sophie Turner… did that. She got the part. And you know, I don’t know. I don’t know.”

When push comes to shove, however, the actor made her comic book allegiance clear when pressed about which character she could portray in the MCU, telling The Direct she’s “such a DC person”, and doesn’t know who she could play if she jumped ship.

While Currey’s love for DC is quite clear, her future as Mary is a little less clear-cut. However, should there be room for her in a James Gunn-led DC Universe, she’ll be ready and waiting.



In the meantime, Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on March 17, 2023.