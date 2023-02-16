‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ star shares somber update on a DCU return

For better or for worse, the future of the DC Universe was sealed when James Gunn and Peter Safran were handed the keys to the proverbial castle and made their intentions to wipe most of the slate clean and start fresh, clear.

Of course, before Gunn’s “Gods and Monsters” saga can kick off in earnest, there’s still the matter of the remaining DC films scheduled for release – and that includes Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Grace Caroline Currey, reprising her role as Mary for the second Zachary Levi-led film, expressed enthusiasm for the franchise’s future under Gunn’s leadership, but cast doubt on her return down the line.

Speaking with The Direct, Currey mentioned that she hasn’t been involved in any sort of discussion about reprising her role (or any other character) going forward, but reiterated that should the phone ring, she will be there:

“I think we’re in incredible hands. I got excited about the slate, because I know James Gunn just brings so much to comic book lore and he’s so well-versed. So yeah, I’m not in the conversations, of course. You know, I’m along for the ride. And when they say, ‘Grace, it’s time,’ I’m there… I’m really, really curious. I’m really interested to see what comes up with this slate. And I think there’s gonna be a whole new breath too to just the world and yeah, I’m really curious.”

Currey went on to add that she has a lot of love for the character she brings life to, and finds it difficult to imagine herself as anyone else within the DC Universe.

There’s still a few DC movies to get through before we get to whatever “Gods and Monsters” may entail, with The Flash in particular looking like it will be setting the stage for Gunn’s vision in a big way. But before that, we’ll still be treated to Shazam! Fury of the Gods when it lands in theaters on March 16, 2023.