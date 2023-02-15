Before facing Kang in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ Paul Rudd outlived an even scarier supervillain

After much anticipation the MCU’s Phase Five has now embarked on its versatile journey, which has effectively started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And as moviegoers around the world flock to the theaters in herds, those same viewers are more than eager to witness Paul Rudd revive his role as beloved superhero Scott Lang / Ant-Man and face off against Jonathan Majors’ supervillain Kang the Conqueror. Of course, the aforementioned outing certainly isn’t the first time that one of Rudd’s characters squared off against a merciless baddie.

Prior to Rudd’s acclaimed performance as Ant-Man, the 53-year-old actor arrived on the Hollywood scene with a sparkle in his eye — that is until he came face-to-face with notorious horror villain Michael Myers in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers. In the film, Rudd memorably portrayed protagonist Tommy Doyle — one of two children that Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode was babysitting on the night of October 31st in John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978).

Image via Dimension Films

After 1995’s Clueless, the horror project ultimately served as one of the first big-time features that Rudd lent a helping hand in. And, without a doubt, Rudd’s Doyle engaging in an intense brawl with Myers surely prepared him for his Ant-Man showcase against Kang. The two supervillains are undoubtedly powerful, of course, but there’s obvious differences between them that Rudd’s individual characters definitely struggle with.

From Myers to Thanos to Kang, it’s certainly worth noting that Rudd is no stranger when it comes to sizing up these vengeful villains. For those interested, you can experience Rudd’s Scott Lang face Majors’ Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — which is in theaters now.