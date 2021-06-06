Home / movies

Watch: Paul Rudd’s Halloween 6 Audition Tape Resurfaces

Every actor has to start their career somewhere, and regardless of where they end up in the long run, for whatever reason, there’s a distinct possibility that any star who currently resides near the top of the A-list will have appeared in a low budget horror movie as one of their earliest credited roles.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston made their feature film debuts in Critters 3 and Leprechaun respectively, George Clooney and Laura Dern were both in 1983’s Grizzly II: The Revenge, future Academy Award winners Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger played the leads in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, Kevin Bacon and Johnny Depp showed up at the start of the slasher boom in Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, Charlize Theron made a brief appearance in Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest, and the list goes on and on.

Paul Rudd’s first movie role, meanwhile, may have been in beloved cult classic Clueless, but he followed it up with a turn as Tommy Doyle in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers. And up above, you can catch his audition tape for the part.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Of course, the sequel, which was bizarrely almost written by Quentin Tarantino, was widely panned by critics, but did manage to earn over $15 million at the box office on a $5 million budget. So at least it was profitable.

While Rudd admitted in the years after that he was genuinely concerned that the reception to Halloween 6 would kill his career before it even got started in earnest, we’re now over a quarter of a century down the line and he’s a bigger and more popular name than ever before, headlining his own standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero franchise for good measure.

