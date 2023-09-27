‘Behold your dead girl, LMAO!’: Sauron absolutely slapping down Aragorn in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is still hilarious 20 years on

Hence proven that Sauron is indeed 'the baddest of them all.'

It’s generally not a great idea to verbally joust with a being who has lived thousands of years more than you, but Aragorn, the lost king of Gondor, apparently hadn’t received the memo in The Lord of the Rings.

While Peter Jackson’s timeless cinematic trilogy is still a relevant topic of discussion to this day, fans can’t help but fill the empty void of their Middle-earth thirst with memes, whether it be the disturbing way Denethor eats tomatoes while orcs are pincushioning his son with arrows, or something as simple as Legolas going hours without speaking and then stating the most obvious thing in the world.

Now, Tolkien stans are revisiting a deleted scene from Return of the King, wherein Aragorn picks up the palantír to taunt Sauron. Strider holds aloft the re-forged Narsil, exclaiming, “Behold the sword of Elendil!”

Sauron, of course, hits back with the perfect response. Now, we don’t know what he was uttering in the Black Speech of Mordor, but the imagery of Arwen lying unconscious gives us something of a clue. In fact, as one fan astutely pointed out, this is essentially the Dark Lord saying: “Behold your dead f–cking girl LMAO!”

Yeah, folks, it looks like Sauron really isn’t playing around. The more fans think about it, the more this scene gives them ideas about the big bad.

This is not the bespoke Lord of the Rings. He’s the lord of trolling.

Now I wish we could’ve seen that scrapped scene of Sauron fighting Aragorn in front of the Black Gate. In fact, now that we consider it, this might have been just the thing Halbrand would try.