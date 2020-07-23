A Beloved Adam Sandler Movie Is Returning To Netflix Next Month

Most people would probably agree that Adam Sandler is one of the most divisive actors out there. Though his work usually performs pretty well financially, and always manages to draw in a crowd whether it’s on Netflix or in theaters, his lowbrow comedic efforts never go over well with critics, who constantly call him out for phoning in his performances.

That being said, he’s certainly capable of stepping it up and delivering awards-worthy work. I mean, just look at Uncut Gems, a film that many thought would earn him an Oscar nomination. There’s no doubt the man is talented, but he also knows what his fans want and most of them genuinely enjoy those aforementioned comedic efforts. No matter how low the humor stoops.

Take Mr. Deeds, for example. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 22%, this 2002 film was trashed by critics yet if you ask many Sandler fans, they’ll happily rewatch it any time it appears on their screen. Indeed, it’s a favorite among his followers and though it’s been away from Netflix for a while, it’ll be returning to the platform on August 1st.

A remake of the 1936 Frank Capra movie Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, which itself is based on the short story Opera Hat by Clarence Budington Kelland, the pic sees Sandler playing a “sweet-natured, small-town guy” who winds up inheriting a controlling stake in a massive corporation and begins to find himself way in over his head.

As far as Sandler efforts go, Mr. Deeds is a pretty standard affair and doesn’t really see the actor moving too far out of his comfort zone, but it’s a perfectly harmless and enjoyable watch if you’re into his brand of comedy. And with the film now making its way back to Netflix next month, no doubt many an Adam Sandler fan will be revisiting it quite soon.