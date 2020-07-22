Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For August

Netflix is adding a seriously impressive line-up of content across August. In a bid to keep you indoors and out of the sun, the streaming giant has got a wide range of titles coming to its library next month, including various highly-anticipated original movies and TV shows, as well as countless beloved films that are being added – or are returning – to the site.

We’ve previously had a couple of updates on what to expect in August, but this is the full official list of everything that’s due on Netflix over the course of next month. As we already knew, some of the highlights include Jamie Foxx superhero vehicle Project Power and the fifth and penultimate season of DC’s Lucifer. Now, however, we can see there’s a lot more to look forward to besides just that.

The first day of August, in particular, brings a whole heap of titles. Of note are all three Jurassic Park movies, The Never-Ending Story and its sequel, the first Mad Max, psychological romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and a bunch of classic 90s flicks like A Knight’s Tale, The Addams Family and Being John Malkovich. Marvel fans will also want to check out both seasons of the Iron Man: Armored Adventures animated series.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s on the way:

August TBA

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage – Ep 11 *Netflix Documentary

August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class *Netflix Family

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected *Netflix Documentary

August 3

Immigration Nation *Netflix Documentary

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp *Netflix Family

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave *Netflix Family

Mystery Lab *Netflix Original

Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning *Netflix Comedy Special

August 5

Anelka: Misunderstood *Netflix Documentary

World’s Most Wanted *Netflix Documentary

August 6

The Rain: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods *Netflix Anime

August 7

Berlin, Berlin *Netflix Film

High Seas (AKA Alta Mar): Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space *Netflix Family

Nailed It! Mexico: Season 2 *Netflix Original

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Selling Sunset: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany *Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures *Netflix Original

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia *Netflix Family

Word Party Songs *Netflix Family

Work It *Netflix Film

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

Game ON: A Comedy Crossover Event *Netflix Original

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids *Netflix Comedy Special

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well *Netflix Documentary

August 13

An Easy Girl (AKA Une fille facile) *Netflix Film

Safety Not Guaranteed

August 14

3%: Season 4 *Netflix Original

El Robo del siglo *Netflix Original

Fearless *Netflix Film

Glow Up: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Project Power *Netflix Film

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun *Netflix Family

Teenage Bounty Hunters *Netflix Original

August 15

Rita: Season 5 *Netflix Original

Stranger: Season 2 *Netflix Original

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers *Netflix Film

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 *Netflix Family

August 19

Crímenes de Familia *Netflix Film

DeMarcus Family Rules *Netflix Original

High Score *Netflix Documentary

August 20

Biohackers *Netflix Original

Good Kisser

Great Pretender *Netflix Anime

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens *Netflix Film

August 21

Alien TV *Netflix Family

Fuego negro *Netflix Film

Hoops *Netflix Original

Lucifer: Season 5 *Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 *Netflix Original

The Sleepover *Netflix Film

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab *Netflix Family

Trinkets: Season 2 *Netflix Original

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol *Netflix Original

La venganza de Analía *Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House *Netflix Original

Rising Phoenix *Netflix Documentary

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 *Netflix Anime

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now *Netflix Film

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1 and 2 *Netflix Original

I AM A Killer: Released *Netflix Original

Unknown Origins *Netflix Film

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Moving on into the middle of the month, August 14th is a big day as it delivers Glow season 2 and Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel The Legend of Korra, which fans are certainly excited for. On the 16th, meanwhile, 2012’s Oscar-sweeping musical Les Miserables hits Netflix, as does British spy comedy Johnny English.

August 28th then brings seasons 1 and 2 of Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai, which originally aired on YouTube Red before Netflix picked it up for its incoming third season. And on the last day of the month, Daniel Craig’s first two outing as James Bond, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, shoot onto the site.

That’s certainly more than enough to keep you occupied this August, but let us know what you’re planning on watching on Netflix next month in the comments section down below.