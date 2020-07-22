Netflix Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For August
Netflix is adding a seriously impressive line-up of content across August. In a bid to keep you indoors and out of the sun, the streaming giant has got a wide range of titles coming to its library next month, including various highly-anticipated original movies and TV shows, as well as countless beloved films that are being added – or are returning – to the site.
We’ve previously had a couple of updates on what to expect in August, but this is the full official list of everything that’s due on Netflix over the course of next month. As we already knew, some of the highlights include Jamie Foxx superhero vehicle Project Power and the fifth and penultimate season of DC’s Lucifer. Now, however, we can see there’s a lot more to look forward to besides just that.
The first day of August, in particular, brings a whole heap of titles. Of note are all three Jurassic Park movies, The Never-Ending Story and its sequel, the first Mad Max, psychological romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and a bunch of classic 90s flicks like A Knight’s Tale, The Addams Family and Being John Malkovich. Marvel fans will also want to check out both seasons of the Iron Man: Armored Adventures animated series.
For more, here’s the full list of what’s on the way:
August TBA
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage – Ep 11 *Netflix Documentary
August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class *Netflix Family
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected *Netflix Documentary
August 3
Immigration Nation *Netflix Documentary
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp *Netflix Family
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave *Netflix Family
Mystery Lab *Netflix Original
Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning *Netflix Comedy Special
August 5
Anelka: Misunderstood *Netflix Documentary
World’s Most Wanted *Netflix Documentary
August 6
The Rain: Season 3 *Netflix Original
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods *Netflix Anime
August 7
Berlin, Berlin *Netflix Film
High Seas (AKA Alta Mar): Season 3 *Netflix Original
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space *Netflix Family
Nailed It! Mexico: Season 2 *Netflix Original
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Selling Sunset: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Sing On! Germany *Netflix Original
Tiny Creatures *Netflix Original
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia *Netflix Family
Word Party Songs *Netflix Family
Work It *Netflix Film
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
Game ON: A Comedy Crossover Event *Netflix Original
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids *Netflix Comedy Special
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well *Netflix Documentary
August 13
An Easy Girl (AKA Une fille facile) *Netflix Film
Safety Not Guaranteed
August 14
3%: Season 4 *Netflix Original
El Robo del siglo *Netflix Original
Fearless *Netflix Film
Glow Up: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Project Power *Netflix Film
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun *Netflix Family
Teenage Bounty Hunters *Netflix Original
August 15
Rita: Season 5 *Netflix Original
Stranger: Season 2 *Netflix Original
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers *Netflix Film
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 *Netflix Family
August 19
Crímenes de Familia *Netflix Film
DeMarcus Family Rules *Netflix Original
High Score *Netflix Documentary
August 20
Biohackers *Netflix Original
Good Kisser
Great Pretender *Netflix Anime
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens *Netflix Film
August 21
Alien TV *Netflix Family
Fuego negro *Netflix Film
Hoops *Netflix Original
Lucifer: Season 5 *Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 *Netflix Original
The Sleepover *Netflix Film
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab *Netflix Family
Trinkets: Season 2 *Netflix Original
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol *Netflix Original
La venganza de Analía *Netflix Original
Million Dollar Beach House *Netflix Original
Rising Phoenix *Netflix Documentary
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3 *Netflix Anime
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now *Netflix Film
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1 and 2 *Netflix Original
I AM A Killer: Released *Netflix Original
Unknown Origins *Netflix Film
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Moving on into the middle of the month, August 14th is a big day as it delivers Glow season 2 and Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel The Legend of Korra, which fans are certainly excited for. On the 16th, meanwhile, 2012’s Oscar-sweeping musical Les Miserables hits Netflix, as does British spy comedy Johnny English.
August 28th then brings seasons 1 and 2 of Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai, which originally aired on YouTube Red before Netflix picked it up for its incoming third season. And on the last day of the month, Daniel Craig’s first two outing as James Bond, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, shoot onto the site.
That’s certainly more than enough to keep you occupied this August, but let us know what you’re planning on watching on Netflix next month in the comments section down below.
Source: Decider
