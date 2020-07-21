Avatar Fans Freaking Out Over The Legend Of Korra Coming To Netflix

Shortly after the quarantine started, Netflix added Avatar: The Last Airbender to its online library. The animated series amassed a large and loyal following when it first aired during the mid-2000s and now, interest in this modern classic has been rekindled, as the show is being watched by more people than ever before.

Ever keen to cash in on viewing habits, Netflix is now planning on bringing us the sequel series to Avatar. Titled The Legend of Korra, this show began airing on Nickelodeon in 2012. Because it radically differed from the original Avatar, however, it failed to attract high ratings. As a result, it sank into oblivion, where it remains to this day.

Unsurprisingly, fans of The Legend of Korra are excited to see the show coming to Netflix so that it can now be viewed by a wider audience and below, you can see just some of their reactions.

Cishets hate Korra because they’re jealous that she gets to have Asami send tweet pic.twitter.com/iekV7T2SXY — bb kyoshi (@h0miesexu4l) July 21, 2020

legend of korra is one of the best tv shows of all time and haters can stay mad can’t wait to stream on repeat 🥰pic.twitter.com/W3t15O6pp4 — zuko’s clip-on tail (@dykes4aang) July 21, 2020

and that’s on korrasami supremacy pic.twitter.com/XOuGxPxCtA — 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@darklingzuko) July 21, 2020

stan the best lok villain pic.twitter.com/gALkPhMpZe — J. (@firrestar) July 21, 2020

Stan the best avatar pic.twitter.com/DEnX8kR3pq — korra is th best avatar i will ignore arguments (@catboyzuko) July 21, 2020

Stan korra the best avatar ever and keep your misogyny and homophobia away 😌😌😌pic.twitter.com/zxeDN8ylzr — 𝐫𝐢𝐚 (@lokkorra) July 21, 2020

🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 LETS GO 😍 even though I already got every season on DVD 😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/hrGuLGryN1 — ☾Moon♋Ocean🌊 (@IrelandTina) July 21, 2020

THANK YOU. All I’ve been thinking since Avatar dropped is “yay okay but where is my girl Korra.” — Chelsea Doyle (@ChelseaDMorning) July 21, 2020

BEST GIRL BEST GIRL pic.twitter.com/DET9vL0bTa — meat glove korrasami (@turtleduckride) July 21, 2020

Yasss the best Avatar is coming to town! 💖💖💖 Also I hate how people hate on her because of being severed from her previous lives. As if Aang took anyones advice when he asked about Sozin 😏 She don’t need no past lives! None of them would’ve survived or achieved what she did! pic.twitter.com/P6ZxEAe2yr — Pao Mandac (@paowiie) July 21, 2020

For context, Avatar takes place in a fantasy world where some people are granted the ability to bend one of the four elements, those being water, earth, fire and air. When the power-hungry Fire Nation sets out to conquer the globe, it falls onto the titular Avatar – a powerful, constantly-reincarnating spirit endowed with the ability to bend all four elements at once – to restore balance.

Korra, as the premise of the original series suggests, follows the next reincarnation of the Avatar: a teenage waterbender who must navigate a world that her previous incarnation helped shape. As time corrodes all things, her reality is unrecognizable from the one we saw in Avatar. The four nations have collapsed and now exist in a thoroughly-modernized world complete with trains and cars.

Korra is different from Avatar in terms of its plot, too. Whereas the protagonist of Avatar had to fight a through-and-through evil dictator in the form of the Fire Lord, his next reincarnation must face off against a variety of foes, each of which has more compelling motivations for their actions than the last.

