Avatar: The Legend Of Korra Is Finally Coming To Netflix

Star Wars or Star Trek. Babylon 5 or Deep Space Nine. Farscape or Lexx. Fans are constantly comparing and contrasting their favorites in genre shows and arguing over which is better. Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra is a slightly different case though, given that they’re from the same continuity, allowing for more direct comparison.

Of course, reasons to like either one over the other are perfectly valid, but pretty soon, fans will be able to rewatch both series as much as they want and relive all their favorite moments, as the latter will be joining the former on Netflix. That’s right, just a few months after bringing us Avatar: The Last Airbender, the streaming site has announced their plans to add The Legend of Korra.

See for yourself via the Tweet below:

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

If you’re unfamiliar with it, The Legend of Korra follows the titular Korra, the “next reincarnation of the Avatar, a messianic figure endowed with the ability to control all four elements – fire, water, earth, air – at once.” While this means that Aang, the previous Avatar and main character in The Last Airbender, has died by the time the sequel show begins, he still plays an important part in the story.

Of course, The Legend of Korra wasn’t quite as popular as its predecessor, but it did manage to balance quite nicely the obligation to pay homage to what came before with the need to present new themes and reinvent itself. It’s also a perfectly enjoyable follow-up to The Last Airbender, even if it’s lacking in a few areas and if you enjoyed Aang’s adventures, you’d be wise to check it out.

The Legend of Korra will arrive on Netflix on August 14th.