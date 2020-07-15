Netflix Announces Over 20 New Movies And TV Shows For August

We’re only halfway through July, but we already know much of what’s coming to Netflix in August. Obviously, plenty more titles will be announced as the month draws nearer, but there’s still a bunch of highly anticipated movies and TV shows already on the schedule.

Just today, we got our first trailer for one of them – the streaming giant’s new superhero action flick, Project Power,Â starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, that’s based around a mysterious pill that imbues whoever takes it with superpowers for a total of five minutes. That’s dropping on August 14th.

Before that, however, the first day of the month brings Killing Hasselhoff, Netflix’s new comedy movie starring David Hasselhoff himself and Ken Jeong as a nightclub owner who has to resort to desperate measures to pay off a loan shark. It was originally supposed to land on July 1st but was held back a month.

For more, check out the full list of what we already know is coming in August below:

August 1st

Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – comedy movie

comedy movie My Perfect Landing (Season 1) â€“ Canadian family series

â€“ Canadian family series Power Players (Season 2) â€“ Kids animated series

â€“ Kids animated series Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019) â€“ adult war drama

â€“ adult war drama Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) â€“ Netflix special

â€“ Netflix special Toradora! (Season 1) â€“ Anime series

August 4th

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) â€“ Stand-up special

August 6th

Nasha Natasha (2016) â€“ Russian music documentary

â€“ Russian music documentary The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) â€“ anime

â€“ anime The Rain (Season 3) – Danish post-apocalyptic series

August 7th

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) Â â€“ German movie sequel

Â â€“ German movie sequel High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3) â€“ Spanish mystery period-drama

â€“ Spanish mystery period-drama Selling Sunset (Season 3) â€“ Reality series

â€“ Reality series The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) â€“ animated special

â€“ animated special The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) – Australian/New Zealand kids series

Australian/New Zealand kids series Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) â€“ animated series

â€“ animated series Word Party Songs (Season 1) â€“ children’s series

â€“ children’s series Work It (2020) â€“ dance teen comedy

August 10th

The Big Show Show (Special Episode) –Â wrestling special

August 14th

Project Power (2020) –Â superhero action movie

superhero action movie The Great Heist (Season 1) â€“ Colombian series

August 20th

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020)Â â€“ Documentary short

August 21st

Lucifer (Season 5 â€“ Part 1)Â – comic book series

August 28th

Unknown Origins (2020) â€“ Spanish-Argentinian crime drama

The highlight of the second part of the month has to the first half of LuciferÂ season 5. This batch of eight episodes will follow on from season 4, the first season of the DC supernatural series produced by Netflix, which ended with the Devil returning to Hell. Season 5B has yet to be given a release date, but season 6 – its very last run, it’s been confirmed – has already been commissioned.

Elsewhere, there’s a range of international films and TV series of all kinds, as well as a lot of new content for families and young audiences. Let us know what you’re most excited to watch on Netflix in August though by dropping a comment down below and be sure to stay tuned, as we imagine the full list of new arrivals will be released shortly.