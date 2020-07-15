Netflix’s next major original movie is Project Power, a high-concept superhero actioner starring two actors who certainly aren’t strangers to comic book-influenced films, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Following some first look images and character posters making their way online yesterday, the streaming giant has now revealed the first trailer for the flick, which promises thrills, action and a whole lot of superpowers. Basically, everything audiences are craving right now during a summer blockbuster season that, thanks to COVID-19, hasn’t really delivered very much in the way of big budget productions.

Set in New Orleans, the movie – directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman and written by The Batman‘s Mattson Tomlin – explores the affects of a mysterious but potent drug sweeping the streets that imbues whoever takes it with temporary powers. Project Power follows three individuals who get swept up in an adventure involving the enigmatic pill – a cop (Gordon-Levitt) who has to team up with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) as he tries to keep it off the streets, and Art (Foxx), a vet who’s trying to save his daughter from the evil group who made it.

For more, you can check out the full synopsis below:

“On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.”

Netflix Reveals First Look Images For Jamie Foxx Superhero Movie Project Power 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This one’s been a long time coming, as production actually took place all the way back in 2018, but for whatever reason, it’s only just finding its way onto Netflix now. Project Power was the subject of a fierce bidding war between various studios several years ago, but the hype’s died down since then due to the delay in its release. Hopefully, though, this trailer will get folks excited for it again ahead of its arrival in just under one month’s time, on August 14th.

Tell us, though, are you excited to check out Project Power? Join the conversation in the comments section down below.