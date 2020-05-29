Tom Ellis Officially Returning For Lucifer Season 6 On Netflix

Lucifer fans, rejoice, for star Tom Ellis has now officially signed on to return to the show for a sixth season. At least, that’s according to TVLine, who bring word that the actor’s inked a new deal, which “all but assures” we’ll be getting a season 6, despite the fact that a “formal pickup has not been made.”

This will no doubt come as a big relief to many, as just last month, we learned that Ellis had come to a standstill with Warner Bros. Television and that the two parties had failed to reach an agreement. As TVLine so rightly points out, however, given that the actor already has a season 6 deal in place, failing to honor that deal might’ve resulted in him being in breach of contract. Without knowing the specifics, though, all we can do is speculate as to what might’ve happened behind closed doors. Not that it matters at this point, mind you, as Ellis is now firmly on board, and that’s certainly great news.

After all, Lucifer has had a long and winding road to get to where it’s at today. After premiering on Fox in 2016, it got the axe in 2018 after only three seasons. But the fans quickly responded, successfully campaigning for Netflix to pick it up. At the time, we expected to only get a fourth and fifth season, but it seems the series has been a big hit for the streaming site and they now plan to make a sixth outing.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. For now, we know that the 16-episode fifth season will release in two batches of eight episodes. An exact premiere date still remains to be announced, but fans can rest easy knowing that Tom Ellis is now firmly on board and there’s a lot more of Lucifer to come.