A Beloved Jim Carrey Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

We’re quickly approaching Christmas, and it seems that Netflix subscribers are taking the chance to enjoy some holiday classics as we reach the end of a difficult year. Seasonal titles currently dominate the Top 10 list for the streaming platform, including the beloved Jim Carrey movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which is the fourth most popular film on the service in the US today.

For those not aware, Grinch is adapted from the Dr. Seuss book of the same name, and was directed by Ron Howard. Carrey stars as the titular character, who decides to get revenge on the citizens of Whoville by stealing their presents, decorations, and food, but in the process helps remind the town and himself of the true meaning of Christmas being more about family and friends than possessions.

The production is notable for Jim Carrey‘s extensive prosthetics, which aid the actor’s natural ability to create a character using distinctive faces and body language. Indeed, he even recently reminded us that he’s still able to produce the “Grinch face” when asked to. Upon its original release in 2000, How the Grinch Stole Christmas was a box office hit, despite a mixed critical reaction, and successful enough that another live-action version with Carrey is reportedly on the cards now.

In the twenty years since it was first in theaters, the picture has become one of the many Xmas staples that we enjoy at home, although perhaps not quite up there with stone-cold favorites like The Muppet Christmas Carol. Furthermore, it appears that the story has a much broader appeal for viewers at the moment, with the more recent CGI effort The Grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch also creating a big impact.

Whatever your opinions on How the Grinch Stole Christmas, it’s clear that Netflix’s audience are either happily returning to or enjoying it for the first time this month. With a lot of other Christmas-themed content to check out on the streamer, though, it faces stiff competition to be crowned the most popular example of the genre come the 25th of December.