A beloved Jim Carrey movie is dominating Netflix today, though it’s hard to work out if it’s because folks are in the Christmas spirit or they’re not. The movie in question is 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas, in which Carrey plays the eponymous green grouch, and according to FlixPatrol, the Dr. Seuss adaptation is trending at #7 when it comes to the most popular films on Netflix in the US this Friday.

Presumably, users are lapping it up because they’re in an early festive mood, but alternatively, they might be checking out the pic because they side with the green meanie and his anti-holiday ways. Carrey’s Grinch has become a very meme-able figure online, with his cynical, loner personality turning out to be surprisingly relatable to many people. Whatever the reason, Ron Howard’s movie is proving to be just what Netflix subscribers want to watch today.

If you somehow aren’t familiar with the classic story, How The Grinch Stole Christmas sees the title character scheme to ruin the holiday for the people of Whoville after a lifetime of being bullied by them for his strange appearance. Only young idealistic Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momson) has a chance of reaching the Grinch’s good side. Can she appeal to his better nature in time to save the day? Well, this is a Christmas movie, after all, so you can probably guess the answer to that question.

The pic was a huge hit 20 years ago, earning $345 million worldwide and becoming the second-highest grossing holiday film – behind Home Alone – at the time. In fact, it remained in that spot until 2018’s The Grinch animated movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch became the most successful Christmas flick ever, knocking it into third place. Those who caught the Carrey version and want more Grinch can also find that one on Netflix, too.