A Beloved Kevin James Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

One of Kevin James’ most beloved films is all set to hit Netflix next month. Everyone’s favorite mustached patrolman will ride his Segway straight into many people’s homes when Paul Blart: Mall Cop rolls onto the streaming service in just a couple of weeks, on November 1st.

The delightfully silly comedy centers around a goofy security guard in West Orange, New Jersey who dreams of one day becoming a real police officer. When a gang of bandits take several people hostage while they attempt to rob the shopping center that he’s stationed at, it’s all up to the titular character to save the day and rescue his cute coworker before it’s too late.

Though the flick was panned by critics upon its initial release back in 2009, it still managed to become a box office sensation and grossed an impressive $183.3 million against a $26 million budget. Those numbers led to a sequel six years later, which also made nine figures despite terrible reviews once again.

Of course, Paul Blart: Mall Cop is hardly the type of movie produced with critical acclaim in mind, but amongst James’ dedicated fanbase, it’s certainly held in high regard. Like Adam Sandler, his brand of humor isn’t for everyone, but if you enjoy his work, this perfectly harmless film should be right up your alley and deliver plenty of laughs and entertainment, as it still holds up pretty well, even today.

