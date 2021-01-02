Ben Affleck And Henry Cavill Rumored For World’s Finest Movie

For decades fans had wanted to see Batman and Superman face off on the big screen, and when they finally got their wish it turned out to be a bit of a damp squib. There’s no denying that Zack Snyder’s Dawn of Justice is a treat for the eyes, packed with no shortage of stunning visuals, but on a narrative level it leaves a whole lot to be desired.

There’s so many subplots and minor characters thrown into the movie that a lot of people were surely considering suing Warner Bros. for false advertising, because the superhero blockbuster that promised us in the title that DC’s two crown jewels would face off in a battle for the ages had the duo scrap for about three minutes before they made up after discovering that their moms had the same name.

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice Gallery 1 of 57

Click to skip















































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As has been the case ever since Man of Steel snowballed into an entire shared universe in the blink of an eye, trying to predict the future of the DCEU is an impossible task, and in the last week alone we’ve seen Ray Fisher seemingly draw a line under his time as Cyborg and Wonder Woman 1984 split opinion down the middle, while twelve months ago the Snyder Cut of Justice League was a myth, Ben Affleck had retired from playing Batman and Birds of Prey was pegged for box office success.

However, tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that a World’s Finest movie could be back on the table, with Affleck teaming up with Henry Cavill’s Big Blue Boy Scout. According to Sutton, the decision on whether to go for the canonical Dark Knight or Robert Pattinson’s rebooted Caped Crusader reportedly depends on the success of the Snyder Cut, even though The Batman exists in a different pocket of the mythology from the franchise’s established Superman, but we know by now to expect the unexpected from the DCEU.