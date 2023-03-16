Ben Affleck promises that he’s finally ‘nailed’ playing Batman in ‘The Flash’ movie

It’s easy to get lost in the whole Flashpoint reality of The Flash movie, as Micheal Keaton brings his much-loved Batman back to screens for the first time in 30 years. But there’s no doubt, given the trailers, that the DCEU Batman has a notable role to play, too. Ben Affleck’s Batman has oddly emerged as the longest-serving character in the DCEU. With a role in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom expected to follow, Affleck’s starred in seven DCEU movies, including two director’s cuts, so it’s reasonable he’s got a bat-boatload of experience and views to go with it.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he’s been particularly open about his experience filming Batman in some controversial movies of the past (looking at you, Justice League). He also talks about future films like The Flash, which fans are really hoping will live up to James Gunn’s claim as being “one of the best superhero movies” he’s ever seen.

Well, Affleck has more good news to share, even if it’s balanced against his previous difficulties as the DCEU’s Batman. “The Justice League experience, the fact that those stories became somewhat repetitive to me and less interesting,” he said in the extensive interview. But the movies emerging from the DCEU like splinters have obviously been good for him, not least given he’s donned the cowl more than any other Batman live-action movie actor.

“Yeah, I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash,” he continues. “For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great. A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman.”

Odd phrasing for sure, but it must have helped that, as the trailer revealed, his Batman gets a costume overhaul in The Flash. Batfleck’s heavy-set costume, first seen in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, generally went down well with fans. But the new suit, with a distinct blue element, recalls the Batman of the comics from the 1940s to 1980s.

Image via Warner Bros.

Perhaps freeing up one of the most uptight and emotionally debilitated Batmen helped Affleck find new ways into the role that’s brought him more than a fair share of flak. That said, Affleck was keen to point out he wasn’t diminishing all his old Batman work, particularly Batman v. Superman. He added, “And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one.”

A direct reading of Affleck’s words suggests we won’t see too much of his Bruce Wayne in The Flash, and he also suggests his DC days are very nearly behind him.

Further in the interview, Affleck dismisses the idea he could be joining James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU on the other side of the camera. That’s contrary to James Gunn’s previous comments that he’s met with Affleck about projects, but either way, it’s great to hear that the longest-serving screen Batman is ending on a high.