Ben Affleck stans take James Gunn’s confirmation to heart, pitch perfect project for the actor to flex his directorial prowess

Ben Affleck just made headlines for being so miserable at this year’s Grammys that Jennifer Lopez was seen allegedly scolding him for it — an action that straightened him up immediately. Could it have anything to do with his business with James Gunn at DC which has the actor and filmmaker looking so run down and going through the motions to support his wife on her night?

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show was doing a skit during the Grammys in which he, unfortunately, sat down next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and caught the couple unaware. She looked to be sharply correcting her husband with words that a lip reader has identified as, “Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.” To which he straightened himself up and replied, “I might” as he looked into the camera with a miserable look that immediately went viral.

An unknown source for Entertainment Tonight explains that the award-winning actor has been very busy working on several projects and was trying to be there for his wife, but he was tired. Is that because he was busy working with James Gunn on The Brave and the Bold? So far, Gunn has confirmed that they are collaborating with the actor on one of the projects.

“We’re working with Robert on The Batman – Part II with Matt Reeves, and we’re working with Ben Affleck, who has been a part of our team trying to bring things together and he really wants to direct one of our projects. We’re excited for him to do that.”

While that leaves the door wide open for just about any project DC has on its slate, fans are calling for Affleck to direct The Brave and the Bold. In 2008, the animated series brought the comic book to life about Batman and a new Robin, Damian Wayne — a son Bruce Wayne unknowingly had with supervillain Talia al Ghul who raised him to be an assassin until he met his father. It is yet to be confirmed who could be helming the project but based on a very animated Reddit thread, Affleck has the support of the masses.

But one fan seems to think that might not be a direction in Affleck’s wheelhouse.

Bringing proof and logic to the conversation, it’s true that Ben can do whatever he puts his mind to because he has a wide range of experiences that qualify him for just about anything.

As James Gunn maps out Chapter I for the next ten years, it does seem like it’s going to be full of awesome stories that will start bringing the universe together.

Yes, James Gunn wants a younger actor for Batman, but that doesn’t mean Affleck can’t still remain involved with the caped crusader’s evolution.

While fans are still speculating over which part he’ll play in the still-evolving DCU, it is now certain that James Gunn and Ben Affleck are planning together and it is evident they know how to make the most out of headlines. At the end of the day, no matter what the project is, it promises to be something special.