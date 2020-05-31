Ben Affleck Reportedly In Talks To Return For Justice League Snyder Cut Reshoots

Even though Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are currently gearing up to resume production on The Batman, it appears as though the line hasn’t quite been drawn under the previous incarnation of the Dark Knight just yet. Along with the news that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is on the way to HBO Max, there’s also been speculation that Warner Bros.’ owners AT&T are interested in having Ben Affleck return to make his originally intended version of the movie, with the company actively leaning into the rumors on social media.

Although nobody can seem to officially confirm whether or not the Snyder Cut will involve the stars of the movie returning for reshoots in person, the fact that the cast have publicly backed the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement in the past certainly indicates that the vast majority of them would be more than happy to suit up for their director if he asked them for assistance.

And while Affleck has seemingly left Batman in his rear-view mirror and moved onto the next stage of his career, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and The CW is developing an Arrow spinoff, both of which were correct – that the actor is willing to at least hear what Zack Snyder has to say and is now in “early talks” about shooting some new footage for the re-edited Justice League.

According to our intel, there’s no guarantee that it’ll definitely happen, but Affleck is said to have softened his stance on ever donning the cape and cowl again. The two-time Academy Award winner has always been vocal in his support of Zack Snyder and has opened up about both the personal and professional challenges he faced when trying to get The Batman up and running, so maybe he has some unfinished business with the character that could convince him to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne’s costumed alter ego.