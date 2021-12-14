Ben Affleck’s new movie heading straight to streaming

Erotic psychological thriller Deep Water has been waiting on release for so long that stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are no longer an item offscreen, with the pair going their separate ways before Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez, much to the delight of tabloids everywhere.

Academy Award-nominated Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne helmed the project, which wrapped shooting way back towards the end of 2019, and since then it’s been bounced around the schedule with reckless abandon. At various points Deep Water has been set for November 2020, August 2021 and January 2022, before it was pulled from the calendar altogether just the other day.

However, Deadline reports that Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios have finally found a home for the film, and it’s heading straight to Hulu domestically, with Prime Video picking up the international distribution rights. There’s no word of a release date, so we might not be seeing it as soon as next month.

Affleck has been on a roll as of late, giving solid performances in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Way Back and The Last Duel, while he’s winning strong notices for his turn in George Clooney’s The Tender Bar, but Deep Water looks as though it’s being largely swept under the rug.