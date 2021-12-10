Disney pulls Ben Affleck’s new film from release schedule

The erotic psychological thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, was set to hit cinemas early next year, but a recent announcement from Disney revealed the studio is pulling the film from the release schedule, with no sign of another big screen debut.

Deep Water follows the seemingly happy couple of Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas), whose marriage is held together by a precarious agreement where Melinda is allowed to have relations with any man she desires. However, Vic becomes a prime suspect when Melinda’s lovers begin to go missing.

The film marks director Adrian Lyne’s return to the big screen, as the last film he directed was the romance thriller Unfaithful in 2002, but with no announcement if or when Deep Water will be released, it could be a lot longer before Lyne sees his work shared with the world again. Besides Affleck and de Armas, the film boasts an all-star cast including Jacob Elordi (The Kissing Booth, Euphoria), Tracy Letts (Little Women), and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out).

Deep Water is based on the 1957 novel of the same name by author Patricia Highsmith, but this isn’t the first of her works that’s been adapted for the screen. The Talented Mr. Ripley was translated for film in 1999 and starred the likes of Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Cate Blanchett. With its huge success at the box office bringing in over $128 million worldwide, it’s no surprise that another of her novels was given the green light.

With no release date on the horizon, Deep Water may be in trouble, and it could take a lot more than big names Affleck and de Armas to keep it afloat.