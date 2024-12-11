‘Ben Schwartz made me cry’: The ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ reactions are live and they’re extremely promising

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is right around the corner and ahead of its release, the premiere has provided some insight into what fans can expect to see. The good news is that, from what we’re hearing, Sonic fans will have much to enjoy when the film eventually hits cinemas.

After two successful movies, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 intends to expand the movie universe further by introducing one of the most notorious and loved characters in the history of the franchise, Shadow the Hedgehog. Voicing this key character is none other than everyone’s favorite action star Keanu Reeves.

Lucky media members and guests have had the chance to watch the movie at its premiere ahead of the global release in just a few weeks, and now the verdict is in. According to some reviewers, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 might just be the best movie in the franchise to date. In fact, some even say it’s the best video game adaptation ever made.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 IS THE BEST SONIC MOVIE TO DATE!



Shadow’s story is handled beautifully with Keanu Reeves perfectly encapturing the character. Any fan of Shadow will be happy with what Jeff Fowlers has managed to deliver.



The visuals and action set pieces are unlike… pic.twitter.com/NGrQULtqjT — Chris 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) December 10, 2024

That’s right, media members are gushing over the Sonic threequel and have praised its story and performances. They also enjoyed how the film teased a setup for even more releases to come in the future, while also revealing that there’s a post-credits scene.

One media member took to X to share their thoughts on the movie, calling it the greatest Sonic movie yet and commending Shadow’s story being handled perfectly on screen. They weren’t alone in these sentiment, but Reeves’s performance wasn’t the only one that has been highlighted.

Several attendees at the premiere have highlighted how emotional the film gets during its final act, with multiple reviewers claiming that Sonic brought them to tears. Yes, an animated blue hedgehog is making people cry now, which sounds like good storytelling to us.

#SonicMovie3 begs the question: What if Ben Schwartz made me cry as a blue guy who has to go fast? Just as action-packed and as fun as the first two films, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 really ups the anti and reminds us why we love these movies. Go TEAM SONIC! pic.twitter.com/eWf0DLTeAY — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 10, 2024

… a third act that might make Sonic fans a little weepy-eyed. Also – there are two big post credits scenes so AVOID SPOILERS. It’s clear @fowltown and crew have a great affinity for the Blue Blur and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. #Sonic3 — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) December 10, 2024

Right now, no official reviews have been posted for the movie, but expect those to start popping up in the coming days. Fortunately, these early reactions paint a positive picture of what is to come. Critically, movies in the Sonic the Hedgehog series haven’t done great, with both installments only landing in the 60% range on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences just can’t get enough and for comparison, the audience score on both of the already-released Sonic films sits pretty in the 90% range.

If you’ve had fun with either of the previous Sonic movies, then we expect Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will also be right for you. These early reactions suggest it takes the best parts of the previous movies and adds to them with new characters, incredible performances, and even more twists for fans to digest. Plus, it might prompt a tear or two, which is always welcome for those more emotional viewers.

As we mentioned previously, early viewers claim there are multiple post-credits scenes after this film, so expect the Sonic franchise to remain a dominant force in cinemas for a long time to come. Who knows, this could even be set up for the Shadow spinoff that was rumored to be in the works, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

If you’re eager to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 yourself then you can purchase tickets from all of the usual places ahead of its Dec. 20, 2024 debut.

