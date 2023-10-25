Does Keanu Reeves have kids and has he ever been married?

Keanu Reeves’ name would undoubtedly turn up in any discussion of the most recognized and established celebrities in Hollywood.

Well-known films such as The Devil’s Advocate, Speed, and Point Break earned him a considerable amount of fame and led to immense success, but his breakthrough role was Neo in the 1999 movie Matrix; it went on to become one of the most well-known film franchises and cemented Reeves as one of the most popular celebrities of all time.

For an actor like Reeves, who has immense stardom and success attached to his name, his personal life is shrouded in mystery, to such an extent that people even want to know whether or not he’s left handed. All that to say, not much light has been shed on his dating and romantic endeavors, unlike his A-list celebrity cohort whose dramatic and intriguing dating life has added to their popularity.

Keanu Reeves’ relationship with Jennifer Syme, explained

The actor has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship status, sparking a lot of curiosity and speculation. Fans have also wondered if the Matrix star has ever been married or has children. The truth is that Reeves is unmarried and there’s no record of him marrying anyone in the past.

He doesn’t have any children as of this writing but the star actually had quite a traumatic experience on this front. He did have a child with his partner, actress Jennifer Syme in 1999 — a daughter named Ava Archer Syme-Reeves — who was stillborn on Christmas Eve. Ava was a premature baby, born eight months into pregnancy.

Reeves and Jennifer met in 1998 and started a life together in a house Reeves bought that same year. Their daughter’s death adversely impacted their relationship and the pair split after a few weeks. They remained friends until Syme’s death in a car accident on April 2, 2001.

You can hear the way Syme’s death affected Reeves’ relationship with grief when Stephen Colbert asks him what happens when we die in a 2019 interview on his late-night show. It’s an innocent enough question given the pair were in the middle of discussing Reeves’ 2020 film Bill & Ted Face the Music, but Reeves’ answer took a serious turn for the serious.

“I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”

He doesn’t mention Syme by name, but it’s hard not to imagine she was in the back of his mind when he gave his reply.

Who is Keanu Reeves currently dating?

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Today, Reeves is dating the visual artist, Alexandra Grant. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2019 but it is believed that they started dating around 2018. Reeves and Grant have reportedly known each other since 2009 when they began their long-term relationship as creative collaborators; they met at a dinner party and went on to become friends and then business partners.

Grant offered a rare moment of insight into her and Reeves’ relationship while at the Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards in 2023. When asked by People how it felt to walk the red carpet alone, her responce highlighted the confidence she felt her relationship and the lack of attention she gives to public perception.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun.

When discussing how her and Reeves mix their personal relationsip and professional endevors, she had this to say.

“What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we’re pushing each other to build new roads. Seeing the other person’s problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that’s a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’… He’s such an inspiration to me. He’s so creative, he’s so kind. He works so hard.”

Today, the pair appear to be as happy as ever, and we hope to see more progress in their relationship in the years to come.