Keanu Reeves is fulfilling a lifelong dream by playing Batman

Keanu Reeves is famed for being a lifelong comic book fan, and even after 30+ years in the business, he still finds himself being linked to a myriad of Marvel and DC roles. Ironically, his next live-action outing in the genre will see him headline the adaptation of his own BRZRKR for Netflix, but he’ll next be dipping his toes into superheroic waters as Batman in DC League of Super-Pets.

The animated feature assembled a top-tier cast of vocal talent, with Reeves being joined by such luminaries as Dwayne Johnson’s Krypto, Kevin Hart’s Ace, John Krasinski’s Superman, Jameela Jamil’s Wonder Woman, Marc Maron’s Lex Luthor, Olivia Wilde’s Lois Lane, and many more besides.

Even the most causal or skeptic of fans could be entirely sold on the movie by “Keanu Reeves is playing Batman”, though, something the actor admitted was a lifelong dream of his while chatting to the Associated Press on the League of Super-Pets red carpet.

“Yeah, I really loved Batman. As a kid, comic books I was reading were Batman: The Dark Knight, Spider-Man… didn’t really follow Superman much. I don’t know, there have been so many incarnations of the character, and it’s a character I’ve always wanted to play. I guess I was just accessing my own internal Batman.”

Whether or not he ends up getting back into the Marvel or DC business in the future remains up for debate, despite the action icon’s hopes that it will, but it’s nonetheless exciting to know that we live in a world where Keanu Reeves, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Robert Pattinson are all painting Batman in different shades at the same time.