Keanu Reeves admits it would be fun to join the MCU

Until the action icon and beacon of wholesome energy officially signs on the dotted line, we’re going to continue hearing rumors about Keanu Reeves and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the way it’s been for almost a decade already.

Kevin Feige is on good terms with the actor, and regularly reaches out to gauge his interest in various projects, but as of yet the two parties have yet to come to terms. If you believe the relentless churn of speculation, then you’d be forgiven for thinking that Reeves has signed at least four or five contracts to appear as just as many different characters.

Ghost Rider keeps getting singled out as a favorite, though, but when asked directly by Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections if he could see himself seamlessly fitting into the MCU’s established hierarchy, Reeves offered an intriguing answer.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t know! I actually don’t have an answer. There’s so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films. It would be fun to be a part of.”

The architect of the franchise wants him to get on board, the internet would lose its collective mind were it to happen, and the man himself has admitted on multiple occasions that he’s impressed with what Marvel Studios are doing. Surely it’s only a matter of time, then, but the rapid expansion we’ve already seen in the first year of Phase Four means more opportunities than ever are about to become available.